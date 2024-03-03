Kishan Launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patram To Elicit Public Opinion

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy launched the `Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra abhiyan', as a means to take the opinions and suggestions of all sections of the society to make India a developed nation and `Vishwa Guru’ by 2047.

People can send their suggestions either by using the drop boxes kept at 6,000 places spread over the state; through the Namo App; sending social media messages with #Vikasit Bharat or by giving a missed call.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said all the suggestions received from the public till March 15 would be compiled and looked into. They will be included in the party manifesto to be released before the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The party leaders would go on door-to-door campaigns and meet experts from different fields till March 15 to seek their suggestions for the all-round growth of the country. The Central party leaders would go through the compiled suggestions and include them while preparing schemes and programmes to achieve Bharat `Vishwa Guru’ by 2047, marking 100 years of Independence.

Reddy launched a Abhiyan poster on the occasion and said that the slogan of the party for the Lok Sabha elections was `GYAN’ denoting Garib kalyan yojanas, Youth empowerment, Agriculture and Nari Shakti.

He said that they will accept contributions from the public through the NAMO App.

Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching several projects and laying foundation stones for projects earmarked for Telangana during his two-day tour of the state on March 4 and 5.