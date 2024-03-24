Kishan Dares KCR for Debate To Prove Kavitha’s Non-Involvement in the Delhi Liquor Scam

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy dared former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to openly declare that neither the BRS nor his family members had a role in the Delhi liquor scam.

“Does he wish for the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter K. Kavitha without any further probe into the scam? Is he ready to prove that the AAP government and his daughter are not having any role in the multi-crore scam,” Kishan Reddy said. “He must come forward for an open debate at the Press Club or martyr’s memorial to come clean. I am ready with concrete evidence to expose their role.”

Reacting to Rao’s comment that the arrest of a Chief Minister marked a black day in Indian history, Reddy said that a Chief Minister and another Chief Minister’s daughter’s involvement in a liquor scam was definitely a black day in Indian democracy.

He asked why Rao kept quiet for one week after Kavitha’s arrest, and why he was reacting to Kejriwal's arrest. “KCR even hurriedly forced party MPs to hold a press meet to speak against the Central government with regard to the arrest of Kejriwal,” he said.

Kavitha has extended full cooperation in framing the liquor policy in Delhi. After this was found by the Central Bureau of Investigation, they handed over the details to the Enforcement Directorate, he said in response to attempts by some political parties to link the issue with BJP in Telangana state

Kishan Reddy said that the Congress and BRS have been working with the same policy of making money through liquor shops. The excise income in 2014 when Rao came to power was Rs 4,000 crore and it had increased to Rs 44,000 crore when he lost the power in 2023. Kavitha had transferred the same Bangaru Telangana model, a cheap liquor business model, to the AAP government, he said.

“During his rule, Rao gave open licences to wine shops to function like bars and minted crores in the name of ‘Bangaru Telangana’.

The Congress, when it was in the opposition, promised to remove all belt shops, but forgot about it after coming to power”, he said and added that women are finding it difficult to walk on the roads due to the open bar shops.

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s earlier demand for a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme scam, Kishan Reddy wondered why the Chief Minister was not urging the Centre for a CBI probe now, he said.

The Union jal shakti ministry had told him that the KLIS scam was a state issue and the Centre has no authority to conduct a CBI probe without the state government’s consent. Now that the Congress is in power, why it is not urging the Centre for a CBI probe, he said.