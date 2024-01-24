Kishan Asks CM to Release TS Share for RRR Project

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy seeking immediate disbursal of `2,585 crore for acquisition of lands for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. The 350-km road to be built at a cost of above Rs 26,000 crores he opined would be a jewel in the crown for Hyderabad once completed.

In the letter, he said, “While the Central government would foot the entire cost of the project, the state government has to contribute only 50 per cent of the expenditure on land acquisition as per the agreement between the governments. For early completion of the project, the state government should immediately disburse its share. This has not been done despite several letters written by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Central government to the Telangana government.”

If the amount is not disbursed by the state government, land acquisition work will be delayed. This will affect the construction of the new road which will in turn create traffic problems and also lead to lack of development in the adjacent districts. A letter expressing this fear was written to the CM on February 3, 2023. But the government did not respond positively, he wrote.

Reeling out the achievements of the Centre, he recalled that while roads over 2,500 km were laid over the last 66 years the state added another 2,500-km under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014. Apart from this, new roads over a length of 751 km worth Rs 32,383 are under various stages of approval and bidding by contractors. These 11 highway projects would need acquisition of 4,332 hectares of land about which several letters have been written but only 284 hectares has been acquired.

“I request the Chief Minister to show personal initiative on this issue and aid the Centre in the speedy development of the state,” the letter said.