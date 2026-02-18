Rahul Gandhi is Dangerous for India's Security: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of having connections with anti-India forces, stressing that the Congress leader was the most dangerous person for India's security.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju raised questions on Gandhi's various meetings, alleging that the Opposition leader kept meeting with Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, and people like George Soros both during his foreign trips and within the country.

“Rahul Gandhi has become the most dangerous person for India's security. Because he associates with anti-India forces. He meets people abroad and at home — Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, people like George Soros,” Rijiju said.

On February 12, Nishikant Dubey, a Member of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party, said he moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, accusing him of misleading the country. Dubey is seeking termination of Gandhi’s parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on contesting elections.

“I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections,” Dubey told ANI.

Gandhi, a leader of the Indian National Congress, accused the Central government of compromising national interests. Addressing the Lower House of Parliament, he said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance.

Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.