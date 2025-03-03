Khelo India Winter Games to Be Held at Gulmarg from March 9

Jammu: After receiving spells of heavy snowfall over the past week, Kashmir’s premier ski resort Gulmarg is all set to host the second leg of the fifth Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) from March 9 to 12.

Officials said that all required measures for ensuring smooth conduct of the annual event are in place, hoping it would be a seamless experience for athletes, instructors and other visitors.

The second leg of the KIWG was to be held at Gulmarg, situated 51-km west of capital Srinagar, from February 22 to 25 but days before the event the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced to defer it because of poor snowfall. The multi-sport event taking place exclusively on snow or ice is being held annually at Gulmarg since 2021. Ladakh hosted the KIWG, into its fifth edition, for a second time in the last week of January this year.

While Ladakh hosts the ice hockey, figure skating and speed skating events, Gulmarg turns a hub for more exciting activities like skiing, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snow rugby, ice stock sport, snow baseball, snowshoe running and mountaineering.

Nearly 700 participants, including athletes, technical staff, and delegates from across the country are expected to attend the second leg of the KIWG 2025 at Gulmarg.