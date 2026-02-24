Kharge, Rahul Condemn Arrest of Youth Congress Chief Chib

Bengaluru: Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), in connection with a protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said he condemned the arrest, adding that youth in the country are desperate for jobs and angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that Modi had “bowed down” to US President Donald Trump by accepting his conditions under the India-US interim trade framework, calling it an embarrassment for the country.

Kharge further accused the government of trying to instil fear in the Congress party and its youth leaders, asserting that the party would not be intimidated.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the Youth Congress members, calling them “fearless” and praising their peaceful protest.

In a post on X, Gandhi said peaceful protest is a democratic right and criticised the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging it compromises the interests of farmers, the textile sector and data security.

He termed the arrest of Chib and other IYC members as proof of “dictatorial tendencies and cowardice,” reiterating that the Congress party stands firmly with its youth wing.

Chib was arrested following a Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The IYC had earlier protested against the Prime Minister, alleging that he had “compromised the nation’s identity,” according to a party release.