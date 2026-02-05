Kharge, Nadda Exchange Heated Remarks in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leaders after the Congress alleged that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Lower House.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lok Sabha while referring to former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

The developments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address during the ongoing discussion.

Amid the ruckus in the House, Opposition members staged a walkout.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said Parliament comprises both Houses and criticised the government for not allowing the Lok Sabha LoP to speak. Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected, stating that Lok Sabha matters cannot be discussed in the Upper House. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also asked Kharge not to raise Lower House issues in the Rajya Sabha, citing a previous ruling.

Kharge said the Lok Sabha had not functioned properly for the past four days and accused the government of paralysing one House. The Chair objected, saying proceedings of the Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

Hitting back, JP Nadda said the government was ready for discussions and accused the Opposition of disrupting proceedings. He also took a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi, asking the Congress not to make the party “a hostage to a child.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to allow smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha, noting that members were waiting for the Prime Minister’s address. He reiterated that Lok Sabha proceedings should not be discussed in the Upper House.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also intervened, objecting to Kharge’s alleged “lynching” remark and cited past incidents to counter the accusation.

Amid sloganeering from both sides, Opposition MPs approached the well of the House in protest.

Prime Minister Modi was earlier expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but repeated disruptions forced the Speaker to adjourn the House. He is now likely to address the Rajya Sabha instead.