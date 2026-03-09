Kharge Moves Notice in Rajya Sabha on Energy Security

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday moved a notice seeking a short-duration discussion on the “emerging challenges for India’s energy security.”

The notice submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General was also supported and signed by Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Pramod Tiwari.

The development comes amid disruptions in trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP K. C. Venugopal also submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the “rapidly evolving situation in West Asia” and its direct impact on India’s energy security.

Venugopal emphasised that escalating tensions in West Asia pose immediate challenges to India’s energy supply chains, national interests, and the safety of Indian citizens.

In his Adjournment Motion notice, the MP wrote, “The country is presently confronted with serious and emerging challenges relating to energy security due to the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia. These developments have significant implications for India’s economy, strategic interests, and the welfare of its citizens abroad. The matter therefore deserves urgent consideration by the House.”

He further noted that India imports about 55 per cent of its crude oil requirements from countries in West Asia, with more than half of the country’s oil supplies originating from the region.

“Any disruption arising from geopolitical instability or conflict in this area can directly affect India’s energy security, fuel availability, and overall economic stability,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned after making obituary references.

In the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a statement regarding “The Situation in West Asia.”

The second phase of the Parliament Budget Session, which began on Monday, is scheduled to continue until April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026–27 are expected to be taken up.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses, comprises 30 sittings spread over 65 days and will run until April 2.