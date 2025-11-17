Kharge Condoles Saudi Tragedy, Urges Centre to Aid Victims’ Families

New Delhi: Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed deep condolences over the tragic bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims. Calling the loss “heart-wrenching,” he urged the Union Government and the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with state authorities to ensure proper support for the victims’ families.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medinah, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.” He added that the Union Government, through the Ministry of External Affairs, must coordinate with state authorities and affected families to provide timely relief.

Kharge said he has instructed the Chief Minister of Telangana to offer all necessary assistance to families of the victims and noted that the situation is being closely monitored at the state level.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident. In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing “fullest support” to all affected families.

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah activated a 24x7 control room to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response. Officials said they remain in constant contact with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties, injuries, and hospitalisation details.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also expressed shock after reports indicated several victims were from Hyderabad. According to an official statement, he contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to stay in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details of how many passengers from the state were on the bus and ensure they receive timely support. A control room has also been set up at the state Secretariat.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed grief and urged the Centre to repatriate the bodies. He said he spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and shared passenger details obtained from two Hyderabad-based travel agencies with the Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

Owaisi stated that 42 people were on the bus when the accident occurred. Local reports said the vehicle was travelling from Mecca to Madinah. Further details on casualties and survivors are awaited.