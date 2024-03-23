Kerala Govt Moves SC Against President, Governor Over Withholding Bills

Thiruvananthapuram: In an extraordinary move, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has moved against President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for putting on hold several bills passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The LDF government has made the union government, the Secretary to the President of India, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan and his additional secretary, parties to the case.

The plea filed before the SC has also sought direction to declare illegal Governor Khan's act of reserving bills for consideration by the president.

"The conduct of the Governor in keeping Bills pending for long and indefinite periods and thereafter reserving the Bills for the consideration of the President without any reasons relatable to the Constitution is manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution.

The plea added that the aid and advice rendered by the Union of India to the President to withhold assent to the four bills which are wholly within the domain of the state while disclosing no reason whatsoever, is also manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14.

"Additionally, the actions impugned defeat the rights of the people of the state of Kerala under article 21 of the constitution by denying them the benefits of welfare legislation enacted by the state assembly, the plea added.

The four bills are; the University Laws (Amendment) (No 2) Bill, 2021; The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022,; the University Laws (Amendment ) Bill, 2022; and the University Laws (Amendment) (No .3) Bill.

It may be recalled that the Kerala government had moved the top court last year accusing the governor of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the assembly. The apex court on November 20 issued a notice to the office of the governor on the plea.