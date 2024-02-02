Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against Centre Slashing of Borrowing Limit, Cut in Grants

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala legislative assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the BJP-led NDA government's economic policy, which the ruling LDF alleged, was smothering the state financially.

The resolution was moved by Finance Minister K N Balagopal under Rule 118 and passed in the absence of opposition MLAs. The resolution alleged that the Centre's stand was to destroy the federal system of the country.

The resolution asked the Centre to stop treating states as its subordinates. The central government should refrain from slashing Kerala's borrowing limit and withholding grants.

The finance minister criticised the opposition Congress-led UDF for walking out of the House without waiting for the passing of such an important resolution that concerned the state's financial issues.

The resolution was passed without any amendments.