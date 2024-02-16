Top
Kejriwal to Seek Vote of Confidence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

16 Feb 2024 11:44 AM GMT (Update:2024-02-16 11:54:45.0)
Delhi CM to present vote of confidence in Assembly following BJP poaching claims, ensuring government stability
Kejriwal to Seek Vote of Confidence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with affected residents as he visits the Alipur factory fire site and nearby affected locality, at Alipur in New Delhi, on Thursday (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek vote of confidence in the Assembly on Friday.The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government.


"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.


