KCR’s Anti-people Policies Ruined State: Jupally

Hyderabad: Alleging that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao failed on providing irrigation and drinking water to people during his 10 years tenure, prohibition and excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday said that Telangana state was formed with the intention of providing water, funds and employment and the Congress party would fulfil it.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, the minister alleged that Chandrashekar Rao ruined Telangana by implementing anti-people policies. After people rejected the BRS in the Assembly elections, the former chief minister started mudslinging on the Congress party on irrigation at the Krishna basin.

“According to the Bachawat Tribunal award, the Krishna basin has 811 TMC of water storage. But the share belonging to Telangana was not decided then. When Chandrashekar Rao was chief minister, he did not care about these issues. Telangana occupies 68 per cent of the Krishna river basin, while Andhra Pradesh occupies 32 per cent,” the minister said.

He added that the BRS government looted the state funds and its income on the pretext of construction of the Kaleshwaram project. “The BRS leaders and its government never argued with the Centre that the redistribution act was flawed. There was no question of handing over the project to KRMB,” he said.