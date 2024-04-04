KCR to Meet Farmers in Karimnagar Today

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will tour Karimnagar district on Friday to meet farmers who have lost their crops due to drought-like conditions. This will be his second such visit to meet farmers after the BRS noticed distress among farmers whose crops were drying up. Earlier, on March 31, he visited Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Jangaon districts.

During that visit, the BRS chief criticised the Congress government, stating that the present drought-like conditions were caused by the state government's failure to manage irrigation resources effectively to save standing Yasangi season crops.

The BRS has made the current weather situation and falling groundwater levels an election issue leading up to the Lok Sabha polls on May 13 in the state. Several BRS leaders have blamed the Congress government for the current conditions, stating, "It is a Congress-made drought and not a natural phenomenon.”