KCR Takes Oath As MLA, ‘Prepares’ Party Legislators for Budget Session

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao took oath as the MLA from Gajwel and assumed the role of the leader of the opposition in the Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Thursday. The oath was administered by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in his office. Many party MLAs accompanied Rao on the occasion.

Later, Rao met party MLAs and MLCs at his Nandi Nagar Colony residence in Banjara Hills and declared that it was only the BRS that had an uncompromising approach when it came to protecting the interests of Telangana.

He also discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the party’s poll strategies for the same.

According to a BRS release, Rao also gave some directions to legislators on the strategies to be followed in the Assembly’s budget session expected to start soon.

Meanwhile, hundreds of his followers gathered to welcome him on arrival at the Assembly. He could not take the oath earlier as he was recuperating from a total hip replacement surgery.