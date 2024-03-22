KCR Picks Venkatram Reddy for Medak, RS Praveen Kumar for Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Any lingering hope among BRS cadres that the party’s first family would contest the Lok Sabha elections was put to rest on Friday with party president K. Chandrashekar Rao announcing its candidates for the Medak and Nagarkurnool seats.

According to a BRS press release, Chandrashekar Rao nominated former IAS officer and BRS MLC P. Venkatram Reddy from Medak and R.S. Praveen Kumar from Nagarkurnool. While Venkatram Reddy was Siddipet collector before quitting service and joining the BRS, Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer, who headed the Bahujan Samaj Party in the state, recently joined the BRS.

There were some rumours that senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao would contest from Medak, but they were scotched on Thursday. Medak is considered within the BRS as a stronghold for the party and there were some in the party who were hoping that one of their top leaders would be picked to contest from there.

Friday’s nominations have taken to 12 the number of BRS candidates announced so far. The party is yet to announce the nominees for Bhongir, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad constituencies.