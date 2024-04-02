KCR Nephew Kanna Sent To Remand

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police arrested former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s nephew Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao, alias Kanna Rao, in a land grabbing case. Police recorded his statement and produced him before a court which remanded him to the Charlapalli Central Jail.

Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR Projects, had lodged a complaint with the police on March 3 stating that Kanna Rao and 38 BRS activists had tried to encroach the company’s two acres of land, Adibatla inspector S. Raghavendra Reddy said. The complaint said the land had been given to Vamshi Builders, associated with ORS Projects, for development,

According to the complaint, Kanna Rao’s men had damaged the boundary wall of the land parcel with an earthmover, cut the fencing, burnt furniture in the office and were planning to encroach, Ragavender Reddy said.

After Srinivas lodged the complaint, the gang members fled to Bengaluru. The police however managed to pick up 10 of them.

Adibatla police issued a look-out notice against Kanna Rao. His counsel approached the High Court twice for anticipatory bail but was turned down.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosives and rioting under the IPC against Kanna Rao.

Sources said other victims of Kanna Rao’s alleged land encroachment were approaching the police. Sources said Kanna Rao was reportedly involved in kidnapping a realtor of Saroornagar in March and encroaching on his land.

Meanwhile Kanna Rao, speaking to the media while being taken to court, said there was a land issue in Manneguda between two communities. “False accusations are being leveled against me. I have an agreement to develop the land,” Kanna Rao claimed. “Let the court decide whether it’s a land dispute.”