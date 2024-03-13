KCR expresses concern over power cuts, water shortage in TS

Former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the people had begun experiencing the adverse effects of the Congress rule within a short time.Rao expressed concern over power cuts and shortage of water for drinking and irrigation purposes in recent months. “People had never faced such problems during our 10-year rule,” Rao said.Addressing the ‘Karimnagar Kadana Bheri’ meeting as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Rao reminded the people, “We had given irrigation water to farmers to protect crops from being dried up, by bringing water from the Singur project when SRSP was dried up.”BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao did not attend the event as he was “suffering from fever.” Former minister Harish Rao was also not present.Rao objected to the kind of language used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ministers and said, “I too used harsh language such as ‘Daddammalu’ and ‘sannasulu’ during the Telangana agitation. But those words were uttered against those who opposed formation of Telangana state.”While as Chief Minister, how could one talk about becoming human bombs to attack his opponents, he asked.Rao said, “Only two pillars were sunk at Medigadda out of the total 300 plus pillars in the Kaleshwaram project. The Congress government is running false propaganda against Kaleshwaram. I will tell the truth through television channels, by sitting in the studios, to enlighten the people about Kaleshwaram.”He said the state government should have stored the water in Medigadda by constructing a copper dam with 2,000 trucks of gravel, to give water to agriculture farms. “Two pillars of Medigadda were sunk because the sand beneath the pillars slipped,” Rao said.The Congress government came to power by making false promises to the people, he alleged. “The people were attracted to the 400 promises the Congress made, but they realised now that they were duped.”“The people of Telangana applied brakes on me in the last elections. Otherwise, I would have brought revolutionary changes across half of the country by now,” the former CM claimed.“I will fight for the interest of the people of Telangana without bothering much about the electoral defeat. It was a small injury,” Rao said.He said Karimnagar was a stronghold for the BRS. “I launched the Telangana agitation from Karimnagar and the people of Karimnagar always stood with the BRS.”Rao said he could not understand why the state government was not fixing the problems that arose in the Mission Bhagiratha, “from which we provided potable drinking water to Adivasi gudems in Adilabad and thandas in Nalgonda.”“It is a must for the people of Telangana state to have BRS MPs in Parliament to protect their interests and fight for their rights,” he said.The former CM said he came across videos through social media in which farmers were seen burning their paddy crops as those dried up due to lack of water. “The farmers are also unleashing their cattle into the damaged crop,” he said.Rao explained how the BRS government rescued the weavers of Sircilla from hunger deaths by providing them work in the form of Bathukamma saris and school uniforms.The BRS chief said the Congress ministers are frequently rushing to Delhi, which showed that they were taking orders from there to run the TS government. He warned the police against harassment of the social media warriors. “We never used the police against our opponents, but the Congress government is doing this.”Rao expressed festival wishes to Muslim minorities at the start of Ramzan.“How can the BJP seek votes when they have not allotted even a single Navodaya school or a medical college to Telangana state," Rao asked and appealed to the people of Karimnagar to elect Vinod Kumar as their MP.Senior leaders and former minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kadium Srihari, Gangula Kamalakar, Balka Suman, Capt Laxmi Kanth Rao, Kaushik Reddy, Madhusudhana Chary and others were present.