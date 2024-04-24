KCR Bus Yatra From Today

Hyderabad: The BRS is all set for its major campaign push for the Lok Sabha elections with party president K. Chandrashekar Rao set to start his bus tour of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies from Wednesday.

Priests on Tuesday blessed the BRS bus at the Telangana Bhavan. His first stop will be at Miryalaguda on Wednesday evening, followed by another at Suryapet.

BRS leaders are hoping that Rao’s tour will help boost the morale of the party cadres. Though Rao, at a recent meeting of the party candidates and senior leaders expressed confidence that they would win at least eight seats in the state, sources said the party had bright chances in Medak and fair prospects in Mahbubabad, and Nagarkurnool.