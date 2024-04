KCR Announces 17-Day Roadshow Schedule for Lok Sabha Polls

Hyderabad:The BRS on Sunday released the schedule for party supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao’s 17-day long road shows for the Lok Sabha elections. The events will be held in the evening in view of the summer heat, and will last from April 24 to May 10.

The schedule is as follows: April 24: Miryalaguda, 5.30 pm, Suryapet 7 pm; April 25: Bhongir, 7 pm; April 26, Mahbubnagar 6 pm; April 27: Nagarkurnool 6 pm; April 28: Warangal 6 pm; April 29: Khammam 6 pm; April 30: Tallada 5.30 pm and Kothagudem 6.30 pm; May 1: Mahbubabad 6 pm; May 2: Jammikunta 6 pm; May 3: Ramagundam 6 pm; May 4: Mancherial 6 pm; May 5: Jagtial 6 pm; May 6: Nizamabad 6 pm; May 7: Kamareddy 5.30 pm and Medak 7 pm; May 8: Narsapur 5.30 pm and Patancheruvu 7 pm; May 9: Karimnagar 6 pm; May 10: Sircilla 5 pm and Siddipet 6.30 pm.