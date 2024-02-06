The Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Jubilee Hills, is being spruced with an improved walkway, more rest areas for walkers and four new gardens.

The gardens are dedicated to herbals, rocks, plumeria (small trees with fragrant flowers) and plants bearing scented flowers. The works related to the gardens will be completed within two days, the GHMC said.

The uneven portions of the walkway is being leveled, and officials will be adding more seating arrangements and resting areas for walkers.

The six waterbodies inside the park that are under the control of the GHMC are being cleaned and the two fountains have been made functional.

Only the walkway and a small part of park land are under the control of the GHMC, the rest is with the forest department.

“In the plumeria garden, we have 20-year-old temple trees that have been trimmed to give an aesthetic look. A lawn has been developed where people can meditate,” said the official.

On Monday, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the park and directed officials to improve the aesthetics and ambience.