Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Sunday wrote to the CBI stating that she would not be appearing before the agency on Monday but would be available online for questioning in the Delhi liquor scam. She said she was scheduled to attend several one-to-one meetings for about six weeks in different districts.

She said the Supreme Court was hearing her petition with regard to summons by the Enforcement Directorate. Kavitha asked the CBI to withdraw the notice which was sent under Section 41A of the CrPC, against the earlier notice under Section 160.