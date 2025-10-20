Kasam Sindoor Ki Will Remain Etched In My Memory: Modi On Attending Cultural Event

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with naval personnel onboard INS Vikrant, where he also took part in Bara Khana (ceremonial feast) and attended cultural programmes. PM Modi boarded INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa on Sunday evening to participate in the festivities with the soldiers.

The Indian Navy organised a cultural programme where the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy sang various patriotic songs, including a song, 'Kasam Sindoor Ki', specially written by them to commemorate the success of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor. "Will always cherish the cultural programme on board INS Vikrant last evening. The naval personnel are truly creative and versatile. They penned a song 'Kasam Sindoor Ki' which will remain etched in my memory," PM Modi said in a post on X.

While onboard INS Vikrant PM Modi also took part in Bara Khana with naval personnel. "Bara Khana is an integral part of the armed forces traditions. At INS Vikrant last evening, took part in the Bara Khana with naval personnel," he said.

Additionally, he witnessed the Air Power Demo, as the MiG 29 fighters tookoff and landed on a short runway, both at day and in the dark night.Sharing a video clip of the Air Power Demo on X, he wrote, "Highlights from INS Vikrant, including the Air Power Demo, a vibrant cultural programme and more..."On Monday morning he joined a Yoga Session on the deck of INS Vikrant.

He witnessed a spectacular Steampast and Flypast as well. He the delivered an inspiring address to the Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant and also fed them sweets.The Prime Minister referred to the Indian Armed Forces as "his family" as he kept with his annual tradition over the previous 11 years to celebrate Diwali with the armed forces of the country.During his address, he said, "It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family, and that's why every year I come to celebrate Diwali with my family," he said.PM Modi said that he is "fortunate" to celebrate Diwali with Indian soldiers.

"Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers... I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy," the Prime Minister said.