Karnataka speeds up efforts for supplementary project across TB

ANANTAPUR: The Karnataka government has put itself on the fast track for completing the formalities of a supplementary project across the Tungabhadra river, near Navali in Raichur district, in the upstream areas.

As the state government was reportedly not serious about resisting the Karnataka government, the new project would adversely impact the sources of AP and TS. For, the TB dam, an inter-state project, is a major source to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of Rayalaseema region and also parts of TS.



The Karnataka government had reportedly planned another barrage along the Raichur borders and allotted `158 crore in the recent Budget to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).



Recently, deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar announced that the government prepared the DPR to take up a balancing reservoir across the TB river near Navali and is planning to discuss it with AP and TS.



In addition to Navali, the Karnataka government prepared a road to construct a bridge-cum-barrage across the river near the Chika Manchali village to have road access to Mantralayam temple town in Kurnool district. A sum of `158 crore was allotted for the barrage. However, the Karnataka government needs to get consent from AP, TS and also a member of CWC at a TB board meeting. The project will not have clearance if a majority of the members oppose it.



In addition, AP failed to mount pressure on TB board and also on Karnataka for construction of a Parallel Canal from Tungabhadra dam till the state borders to get maximum water during the peak season as a counter to Karnataka's proposal to build an augmentation reservoir.



Experts say the government would have been preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for a parallel canal on similar lines of Karnataka, to be put before the board meeting.



The Karnataka government was reportedly stressing that heavy siltation in the existing reservoir has reduced the water storage capacity in the dam and that it was unable to get more water during the rainy season.



Irrigation experts from Karnataka proposed to build a new reservoir for water storage purpose and utilise an additional 35tmc-ft every year.



The AP government was not positive towards the supplementary reservoir at Navani in Raichur district, that was far away from the existing TB dam located at Hospet in Vijayanagar district, which would hit sources of AP for both the high level main canal, the low level canal and also the power generation, of which a major share is for the state.



The four decades-old silt reduction has been having an adverse impact on water storage capacity in the TB dam. The capacity is presently confined to 105tmc-ft.



The neighbouring state plans to build a new reservoir with a storage capacity of 30tmc-ft. In fact, the rain deficit this year put the project at dead storage level and the dam has less than 10tmc-ft of water.