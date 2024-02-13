Karnataka: School teacher suspended over derogatory remarks on Lord Ram

A teacher from St Gerosa English Medium Higher Primary School in Jeppu, Mangaluru, has been placed under suspension pending enquiry following allegations by students and BJP leaders that she made derogatory remarks on Lord Sri Ram, Ramayan and Hindu religion.Controversy triggered when an audio clip of a parent addressing Vishwa Hindu Parishad, surfaced, in which he mentioned about the remarks made by the teacher during a moral science class.Sr Prabha, a teacher at the school for nearly a decade, has been suspended following the allegations.On Monday, parents and activists staged a protest in front of the school, claiming that the teacher had made derogatory comments on Ram Lalla and Hindu religious beliefs. The incident prompted condemnation from Hindu organizations, and MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty, and VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell. The leaders demanded strict action against the teacher.Following the protest, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner MP Mullai Muhilan and Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal reached the school and held talks with the school management. The headmistress, Sr Anitha, announced that Sr Prabha would be suspended pending an inquiry.In a written statement, Sr Anitha addressed the parents, expressing regret for the incident and reaffirming the school's commitment to providing a conducive environment for quality education."In light of the alleged incident, we have decided to place Sr Prabha under suspension, and another teacher will assume her duties," said Sr Anitha emphasizing the school's six-decade history of considering all religions and religious with equal respect.Meanwhile, CPI(M) Mangalore City South Committee secretary Santhosh Bajal accused MLA Vedavyas Kamath of flouting rules by raising slogans in front of the school. Bajal demanded stringent action against the MLA, asserting that it is apparent the MLA and Sangh Parivar are politicizing the issue.