Karnataka Minister urges BJP to act on POSCO accused ex-CM

Bengaluru: While welcoming the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre to suspend national award to choreographer Jani Master, an accused under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Karnataka Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday sought expulsion of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa from Central Parliamentary Board of BJP since he has been chargesheeted by the sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in POSCO case in July this year.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Gundu Rao wanted to know from the BJP leaders “Why no action against Yediyurappa has been initiated yet?.”

He said “If action has been taken in the Jani Master case, then, why not against Yediyurappa who also faces a similar charge (POSCO)?”

Accusing the BJP leaders of adopting dual standards, Gundu Rao termed it unfortunate that BJP leaders have taken the case of a victim in POSCO case against Yediyurappa lightly and stated “Untill all charges are cleared against Yediyurappa the leaders should have removed him from all posts currently held in the party?”

He questioned the stance of BJP leaders when it came to issues confronting women and pointed out to the BJP leaders statements who have accused “BJP top leaders have succumbed to pressure exerted by Yediyurappa and not initiated action against him.”

Gundu Rao referred to the rape charge against BJP MLA Munirathna and also alleged sexual exploitation of women by former Lok Sabha member of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Prajwal Revanna wherein BJP leaders have not made their stand clear.