Karnataka: Light tremors felt in Vijayapura district

Residents of some places in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk of Vijayapura district experienced light tremors on two occasions in the early hours of Monday.The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported both earthquakes epicentred at similar locations- “2.9 kms NE of Mangoli GP, Basavana Bagewadi Taluk of Vijayapura District.The first tremor occurred at 12.22 am, with the epicenter located 2.9 km northeast of Mangoli Gram Panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk. The depth was 5 km. The second occurrence, also measuring 2.6 magnitude, took place in the same area, but this time with the depth was 7 km.“As per the Seismic Intensity map of these two Earthquakes from the Epicentre, the intensities observed are very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 15-20 kms from the epicentre," KSNDMC stated in a statement."These types of earthquakes would not create any harm to the local community as the intensities are very low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Seismo-Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensities observed are very low,” it added.