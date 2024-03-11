Karnataka Govt Vows Commitment to Principles of Basavanna and Ambedkar

Dharwad: Emphasizing the positive impact of guarantee schemes, Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh S Lad highlighted the government's commitment to the principles of Basavanna and Ambedkar.

Lad shared these insights during the inauguration of a convention of the beneficiaries of various state government schemes and guarantees in Kalghatgi today.

"Through guarantee schemes, each family is receiving direct financial support ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. The successful implementation of these guarantee schemes is evident across the district, benefiting 3,55,794 families under the Annabhagya scheme, 4,48,048 beneficiaries under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana, and providing free electricity to 4,74,538 beneficiaries through the Griha Jyoti scheme," Lad stated.

He reiterated the government's commitment to equality, stating, "The government is following in the footsteps of Basavanna and Ambedkar, adhering to the principle of equality for all. I am dedicated to working sincerely on behalf of the people, and let us collectively uphold the unity of the country."

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Chairman HM Revanna drew parallels between the guarantee schemes and the 20-point program of Devaraj Urs' government.

Revanna praised the Congress government for its pro-people initiatives and recollected its significant role in Bengaluru's growth as an IT BT city.

He highlighted the successful implementation of 165 promises made in the last term, emphasizing the state's commitment to making Karnataka hunger-free through the Annabhagya scheme.

"The Shakti Yojana, facilitating women's visits to religious places, has positively impacted traders, and the Griha Jyoti scheme continues to provide free electricity. Additionally, under the Griha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 2,000 is directly credited to the beneficiary's account," he said. Revanna reassured the public that the state's financial stability remains intact despite the ambitious guarantee schemes.

The event also witnessed the distribution of title deeds to beneficiaries of various schemes.