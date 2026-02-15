Kamal Haasan Salutes Kerala's Young Organ Donor

Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan saluted 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham, for being Kerala's youngest organ donor. He appreciated the baby's parents -- Sherin Ann John and Arun Abraham, for donating the organs of their baby, for taking a bold decision, overcoming the grief. The couple displayed real strength and love by deciding to donate her organs. Netizens dubbed Alin 'an angel'.

In a message, the parents said: "Our baby, Alin Sherin Abraham, lived for months within her mother, and ten months embraced by her parents' boundless love. Now, she will help five other babies live better lives."

Reposting the same on X, the MP said Sherin and Arun would continue to remain as loving parents. In the post, he wrote: "By mindset and by heart, you are - an will always remain - loving parents. Please retrieve your happiness through life. You both truly deserve it."