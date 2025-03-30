Kamakhya Express derails in Odisha, one dead, seven injured

Bhubaneswar: A tragic railway accident occurred on Sunday when 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express (Train 12551) derailed near Nirgundi railway station in the Choudwar area of Cuttack at approximately 11.54 am.

Authorities have confirmed one fatality and seven injuries in the incident. Four of the injured have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for medical treatment.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the derailment. While an official conclusion has yet to be reached, ECoR’s Chief Public Relations Officer stated that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact reasons behind the mishap.

In response to the accident, the Khordha Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and a special rescue train were dispatched to the site. Senior railway officials have been actively overseeing rescue operations and assisting affected passengers. Restoration efforts commenced immediately to clear the tracks and restore normal train operations. Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also joined in to provide aid and support to those impacted by the derailment.

The disruption has led to the diversion of several trains, including the Dhauli Express (12822), Neelachal Express (12875), and Purulia SF Express (22606).

To assist stranded passengers, railway authorities have issued helpline numbers: Bhubaneswar (8455885999) and Cuttack (8991124238). Officials have assured that all affected passengers will be transported to their destinations via a special train from Bhubaneswar.