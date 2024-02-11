Kakinada MP Pushes for Tourism Funds From Union Minister

Kakinada: MP Vanga Geetha urged Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy to release crucial funds for tourism development projects in Kakinada district.

Speedy completion of tourism training center: Release remaining funds (Rs. 6 crore) for the ongoing construction of a hotel management training center in U.Kothapalli mandal.

Immediate fund release for PRASAD scheme: Support the development of the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Devastanam at Annavaram under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

Funding for preserving historical artifacts: Allocate Rs 10 crore for the Archaeological Museum in Kakinada to conserve palm-leaf manuscripts, ancient coins, and sculptures.

Beautification of Kakinada coast: Establish beach parks at tourism potential spots along the Kakinada coastline.

Construction of the training center has already begun with initial funding, but further funds are needed for completion.

PRASAD scheme approval was granted, but funds are awaited for project implementation.

The museum's historical artifacts require preservation efforts with allocated funding.

Developing beach parks can enhance tourism potential along the Kakinada coast.