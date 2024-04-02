Warangal: Congress leader and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari said on Tuesday that BRS leaders would be reeling if he revealed all that he knew about them. He said he had left the BRS and joined the Congress because he wanted to develop his constituency.

“People are not able to understand why the BRS leaders are reacting so arrogantly when I left the party while staying silent when others defected,” he said. Srihari was speaking at a press meet with his daughter Dr K. Kavya, who was nominated as the Congress’s Warangal Lok Sabha seat contestant on Monday, at a press meet in Hanamkonda.

He said former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was losing his mind after his recent poll defeat to Yashaswini Mamidala, a candidate young enough to be his grand-daughter. “He is saying KCR’s daughter Kavitha will secure the third position. He is not even aware who was contesting the Lok Sabha elections,” Srihari said.

He said the BRS was in dire straits in the district because of Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeswhar Reddy. “Palla made several allegations against me. If he does not prove them, he will be undressed in Jangaon chowrasta in front of the public and taught a fitting lesson,” Srihari warned.

Srihari alleged that former MLA Rasamai Balakishan, defeated by more than 50,000 votes at Manakondur, was accusing of accepting money to join the Congress. He said he would quit politics if Balakishan proved his allegations.

“I know the history of every BRS leader and if I start revealing things, they will face severe consequences,” he warned.

He denied the allegation of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga of staying away from protests undertaken by the people of the community. “I participated in every Madiga Dandora movement and played a key role, Srihari said.

He said Krishna’s policies had resulted in the MRPS splintering. He said the MRPS president was not extending support to the Baindla group, a sub-community of the larger Madiga community.