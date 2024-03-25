Kadapa Authorities Solve 193 of 194 MCC Cases

Anantapur: Kadapa district election authorities have solved 193 of the 194 complaints that they have so far received in connection with violation of the model code of conduct in the district.

Kadapa district election officer and collector Vijaya Ramaraju said they have initiated action in these cases, including several candidates, one of them being the YSRC MLA from Proddatur.

He underlined that setting up of the District Integrated Command Centre has helped them initiate action against every complaint of violating code of conduct immediately.

“Our inquiry into the remaining one complaint is in progress,” the collector remarked.

Parcel services raided

In Anantapur, police teams organised surprise raids on parcel service offices over suspicions that they are transporting and delivering gifts to voters.

SP K.K.N. Anburajan said they have booked 1,284 cases of ID liquor being transported from Karnataka since January. They have arrested 1,272 persons in these cases.