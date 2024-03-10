Kadapa airport to have new terminal

Anantapur: Kadapa airport will soon have a new terminal building and will have expansion of more services for people of Rayalaseema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new terminal of Kadapa airport virtually on Sunday. The new terminal will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 266 core to have international standards including night-landing facility.

As part of development of 14 airports by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) across the country, Modi sets stone for the expansion of a new terminal at Kadapa airport. Deputy CM Amzath Basha, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh Babu and Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy, collector Vijaya Ramaraju and others were present during the programme held on Kadapa airport premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Amzath Basha observed that the new terminal at Kadapa airport would improve more services and also other modes of transport in the region. “We've been waiting for the development of the airport for many years. The industrial corridor near Kadapa would get additional benefits of transport.”

The airport authorities revealed that more than 70,000 passengers travelled from Kadapa airport during 2022-23 and the new terminal would improve services. The new terminal would be built in 16,455 square metres with peak-hour serving capacity of 1,800 passengers with a target to facilitate 25 lakh passengers per year. About 24 check-in counters, 2 conveyor belts, 3 x-ray baggage inspection systems, 3 aerobridges and 375-car parking capacity.

Avinash Reddy said the airport was located closer to reserved forest and the state government initiated to convince local land owners to cooperate for land acquisition process and also forest clearances towards expansion of airport.

The Kadapa airport would soon be a model airport in the country with connectivity to several parts of the country, he said.