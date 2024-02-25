Justice NV Anjaria takes oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

: Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Sunday.He was administered oath of office by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan's 'Glass House'.Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were among other dignitaries present at the event.Anjaria was earlier a Judge of the Gujarat High Court, and his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month.He assumed charge as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court after Justice P S Dinesh Kumar demitted office on February 24 on attaining the age of 62 years.Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and has been functioning there since then.Before his elevation as a judge, he had practised in the Gujarat High Court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters, the collegium had noted while recommending his name.