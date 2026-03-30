Justice Must Walk To The Border With The Soldier: Justice Surya Kant

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Monday delivered a powerful message in Leh, asserting that access to justice—enshrined in Article 39A of the Constitution—is not merely a directive principle but a fundamental right that must extend to every citizen, including the nation’s soldiers posted in the harshest terrains.

Speaking to officers and troops of the Indian Army’s 14 Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, he emphasised that justice must travel to the last mile, reaching those who guard the nation’s frontiers.

The CJI underscored the indispensable role of the Armed Forces, stressing that the nation must never place its soldiers in a position where they are forced to “fight two battles at once”—one at the border and another at home for their lawful rights. Calling for stronger judicial access for military personnel, he reminded the audience that the constitutional promises of rights, dignity, equality, and justice endure only because the Armed Forces safeguard the conditions necessary for those ideals to flourish. “While the Constitution speaks in the language of rights, dignity, equality, and justice, the entire credit for the survival of these promises goes to you, who secure the very environment in which they can exist,” he said.

He stressed that no nation can meaningfully speak of liberty or justice without first preserving its sovereignty, stability, and peace. In this sense, he noted, the work of the judiciary and the work of the soldier, though different in method, are united in purpose and fundamentally complementary.

Reflecting on the everyday challenges faced by those in uniform, the Chief Justice pointed out that military service does not shield a soldier from the ordinary burdens of life. A serving soldier may still confront a land dispute, a veteran may struggle to obtain service-related or welfare entitlements and families may find themselves entangled in pension delays, housing concerns, matrimonial issues, or bureaucratic apathy. These hardships, he said, often go unnoticed but weigh heavily on those who already shoulder the responsibility of defending the nation.

“The nation must never place its soldiers in the position of fighting two battles at once—one at the frontier, and another at home for what is lawfully theirs,” he reiterated. “The law must travel to the soldier, because the soldier cannot always travel to the law.” He highlighted the persistent lack of easy access to legal guidance for personnel posted in remote and inhospitable regions.

This, he stressed, is not merely a matter of compassion but a constitutional obligation. If state institutions fail to provide timely legal support to those who stand guard over the country’s integrity, he said, they fall short of their own moral and constitutional responsibilities.

In a moving tribute, Justice Kant recalled the legendary Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962. He evoked the extraordinary courage of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who, under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh, held their ground at over 16,000 feet against an overwhelming Chinese force of 3,000–5,000 troops. Their heroic last stand, which claimed the lives of 114 Indian soldiers, prevented further Chinese advances into Ladakh and safeguarded the strategically vital Chushul airbase. The Chief Justice described their sacrifice as a timeless reminder of duty, honour, and resilience.

Addressing the gathering at Leh’s Raina Auditorium, Justice Kant highlighted several legal aid initiatives designed to support Armed Forces personnel and their families, especially those living in remote and inaccessible regions. He spoke about the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana and Nyaya Aapke Dwaar, programmes aimed at ensuring that legal assistance is available at the doorstep of every soldier and veteran. He underscored the need for a trained paralegal workforce within Army units and encouraged the participation of ex-servicemen as paralegal volunteers. He also noted India’s rapid progress in adopting technology—particularly Artificial Intelligence for multilingual translation—to make justice more accessible and efficient.

Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, echoed these sentiments. He emphasised that the sacrifices of the Armed Forces demand unmatched respect and responsiveness from all institutions. Reflecting on the impact of NALSA’s Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana, launched at the North Zone Conference in Srinagar last year, he noted that the initiative had infused new momentum into efforts to make the legal system more approachable. He shared that 205 Armed Forces Tribunal matters had been disposed of in the High Court since the conference and highlighted the meaningful role played by Veer Naris in strengthening the legal aid movement.

The interactive session allowed soldiers to raise concerns directly with the Chief Justice. Discussions centred on improving access to justice for personnel deployed in remote border areas and exploring avenues for professional growth in the legal field. Justice Kant reassured them that online filing of cases from anywhere in the country is now a reality and reiterated that the Indian judiciary leads the world in the use of technology for delivering justice. He advised young aspirants to cultivate patience, dedication, and a spirit of service—qualities he described as essential for success in the legal profession. He also highlighted the deep and vital synergy between the judiciary and the Armed Forces.

Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding of the Fire and Fury Corps, welcomed the dignitaries and described it as a privilege to host the custodians of the nation’s judicial system. He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to national integrity and expressed their readiness to support the judiciary in its mission.

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, senior judges Justices Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, and Shahzad Azeem, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, DGP Ladakh Mukesh Singh and other senior officials, marking a significant moment of dialogue between the judiciary and the Armed Forces.