JSW President Anil Kumar Singh Honored With Best CEO Award by Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Anil Kumar Singh, president and whole-time director of JSW BPSL and JSW Utkal Steel, has been conferred with the prestigious Best CEO award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to industrial growth in Odisha. The award was presented by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Mining & Infrastructure International Expo 2025, held here on Sunday at the Baramunda Ground.

JSW Group, a leading conglomerate in steel, cement, energy, mining, and infrastructure, has played a significant role in Odisha’s economic progress. With its cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, diversified product portfolio, and commitment to sustainable development, the company has undertaken large-scale, capital-intensive, and technically complex projects across the state.

Beyond industrial advancements, JSW has been actively engaged in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at empowering women and uplifting local communities. The company’s contributions to sustainability, infrastructure development, and manufacturing excellence have positioned it as a key player in Odisha’s economic landscape.

The Best CEO award selection was carried out by a distinguished panel led by Supreme Court Justice (Retd.) Arijit Pasayat, Chairman of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and convened by Dr TK Chand, former Chairman and Managing Director of Nalco and an industry expert. The recognition underscores Singh’s pivotal role in steering JSW’s growth and commitment to fostering development in Odisha.

The Mining & Infrastructure International Expo 2025, a prominent industry event, brought together key stakeholders from across sectors to deliberate on advancements and innovations driving India’s mining and infrastructure ecosystem. Singh’s recognition at the event highlights JSW’s growing influence and its leadership in these crucial industries.