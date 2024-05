JS Leader Says Mudragada Is Arrogant

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena state general secretary Tammireddy Sivashankar on Wednesday objected to Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s comments against JS chief Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a press conference at the Jana Sena Party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Sivashankar said Mudragada's comments are indicative of the latter’s arrogance.

The JS leader questioned what steps Mudragada has taken for the advancement of Kapus. He pointed out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has clearly said reservations for Kapus is impossible under any circumstances.

“Mudragada must now clarify how Jagan could do justice for Kapus,” Sivashankar asked.