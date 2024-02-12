Journalist Arrested in Extortion Case

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old journalist who threatened and tried to extort money from an auto trolley driver was arrested by Medchal police on Monday.

The accused Anthony Sundar Raj, this morning intercepted a auto trolley transporting rice on Medchal highway and demanded Rs 1 lakh from the auto driver, B Narsimha Reddy, Medchal police inspector said.

The auto driver Bhatti dialed 100, our teams rushed to the highway and arrested Sundar Raj, Narsimha Reddy said.

Police have recovered a logo, several ID cards from an accused journalist who is reportedly involved in a similar case in Jawahar Nagar police station limits.

We are checking Sunder’s previous background and whether his logo is officially registered with the special branch, a case of threatening with an intention to extort money under 385 IPC has been registered against the accused and he has been produced before the court, the inspector said.