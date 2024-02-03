Hyderabad: Hours after senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, amid unexpected political disturbances, at least 38 MLAs of the party, which has an alliance with the Congress, were shifted to Hyderabad on Friday.

BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been entrusted with the task of taking care of the legislators during their stay in the city. On its part, the TPCC has appointed a caretaker for every five MLAs.

All the legislators arrived at the Begumpet airport in two special flights. They were received by Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to meet the MLAs later.

An aircraft carrying the other four MLAs could not take off at Ranchi due to bad weather.

The MLAs will camp at a resort in Shamirpet till February 5, the day Champai Soren has to prove his majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. Police have deployed heavy security at the resort to prevent any untoward incidents.