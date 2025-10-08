J&K: SIA Raids Multiple Locations to Dismantle Terror Sleeper Cell Network

SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday conducted coordinated raids across multiple locations in the Union Territory to gather critical evidence and advance investigations into a significant terror-related case.

SIA claimed that this operation represents a pivotal step in the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror financing networks, disrupt logistical support systems aiding terrorist organisations and their affiliates, and neutralise sleeper cell modules operating in the region.

“As part of its determined campaign to eradicate sleeper cell networks, the SIA executed extensive searches at eight locations spanning seven districts across the Kashmir Valley,” a spokesman of the probe agency said. He added that these raids were carried out in connection with an ongoing investigation registered under FIR No. 01/2025 at the SIA Kashmir Police Station. The case pertains to a sleeper cell module allegedly operating under the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commanders.

A statement issued by the SIA here accused the module of disseminating secessionist propaganda to radicalise and recruit youth into terrorist activities, thereby posing a severe threat to regional stability. The statement detailed that the search operation was conducted simultaneously across seven districts in the North, Central, and South Kashmir ranges.

During these raids, the SIA said, the authorities seized substantial incriminating materials, including documents and other items, which are expected to provide critical leads in the investigation. Additionally, several suspects were detained for further questioning to uncover the full scope of the network’s activities.

As per the statement, preliminary findings from the investigation have revealed the active involvement of these entities in a broader terrorist conspiracy. This conspiracy is aimed at promoting anti-India narratives designed to undermine the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, it claimed. Furthermore, the activities of the module are intended to incite disaffection, provoke public disorder, and foster communal hatred, posing a significant challenge to peace and security in the region, it said.

The SIA’s statement emphasised that the searches underscore the agency’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the entire sleeper cell module and striking at the roots of the terror ecosystem in J&K. “By targeting the logistical and ideological support systems that sustain terrorist activities, the SIA aims to disrupt the networks that threaten national security and communal harmony. The operation reflects the agency’s proactive approach to counterterrorism, ensuring that those involved in such conspiracies are brought to justice and that the region’s stability is safeguarded,” it asserted.