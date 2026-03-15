J&K: Pak Terrorist Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Attempt in Uri

Baramulla: A Pakistani terrorist was killed during a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Buchhar area of the Uri sector.

According to the Indian Army, the operation was launched during the intervening night of March 14–15 after specific intelligence input from the J&K Police about a possible infiltration attempt in the area.

During the operation, troops noticed suspicious movement of a terrorist hiding in thick vegetation. The forces readjusted their ambush position and challenged the suspect, who then opened indiscriminate fire at the security personnel.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the terrorist—identified as a Pakistani national—was eliminated.

Security forces recovered warlike stores from the site, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition. Officials said follow-up operations are still ongoing in the area.

Earlier, on March 10, another infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector was foiled by alert troops.

The White Knight Corps said the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera at around 3 pm after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs.

Acting swiftly on the information, troops launched a calibrated response to stop the infiltration attempt, during which one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was killed.