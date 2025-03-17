J&K: Militant Killed in Kupwara, IED Defused in Kulgam

Jammu: The security forces on Monday gunned down a militant in a clash that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara. Meanwhile, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and subsequently defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in the Reshipora Qaimoh area of southern Kulgam district, the police said.

The officials said that a joint team of the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) moved in the wooded area of Krumboora in Kupwara’s Zachaldara, Rajwar belt following an input about the presence of militants.

Soon a gunfight broke out between the two sides during which a militant was killed whose identity is being ascertained, they said. They added that one AK-47 rifle with ammunition was found on the slain man. A report from Kupwara said that a search operation in the Krumboora forest area was underway as reports last came in.

The Kulgam police said that the security forces found an IED planted at Reshipora Qaimoh while patrolling the area. They immediately informed their senior and a BDS was rushed to the spot to defuse it.