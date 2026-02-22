 Top
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out in Kishtwar

22 Feb 2026 1:27 PM IST

The gunfight started when army troops launched a search operation in Chatroo forests following information about the presence of two suspected terrorists,

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir (Representational file image: PTI)

Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The gunfight started when army troops launched a search operation in Chatroo forests following information about the presence of two suspected terrorists, the officials said.

The reinforcements have been rushed to the besieged area and further details are awaited, they said.
The snow-bound Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half-a-dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.


( Source : PTI )
