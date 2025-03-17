J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara
The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Krumhoora village of Zachaldara following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.
Further details are awaited.
( Source : PTI )
