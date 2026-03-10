J&K: Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Nowshera, Militant Killed

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Tuesday said it successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jhangar area of Nowshera sector in Jammu, killing one militant.

According to the Army’s XVI Corps, based in Nagrota, troops detected the movement of two infiltrators around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving credible intelligence inputs from security agencies. Alert units immediately launched a calibrated response, engaging the infiltrators before they could breach the LoC.

In a statement, the White Knight Corps confirmed that one Pakistan-sponsored militant was killed during the encounter, while the second militant reportedly retreated into Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under pressure from Army fire.

“Acting on credible intelligence inputs from intelligence agencies, the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar, Nowshera, along the Line of Control at around 3 p.m. on March 10, 2026. Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of the White Knight Corps engaged them quickly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt,” the Corps said in a post on X.

The Corps emphasised that the swift action of its troops ensured that no breach of the LoC occurred at any stage of the operation.

The Army said its units have since been reoriented to conduct an extensive search for the second infiltrator and to maintain relentless domination of the area. The operation is being supported by an integrated surveillance grid combining ground-based sensors and aerial reconnaissance platforms to ensure continuous monitoring of the sector.

Reaffirming its operational readiness, the White Knight Corps said a robust security posture and heightened alert remain in place across the region. It reiterated its commitment to preventing any cross-border intrusion, stating, “The Wall stands vigilant — every infiltration bid will fail. We serve, we protect.”