JD(S) Expels MP Prajwal Revanna Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Bengaluru: Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said the JD(S) decided to expel Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women. The move comes after several party MLAs wrote to JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda seeking immediate action against Prajwal.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said, “A decision was already made. Tomorrow it is to be recommended at the core committee meeting in Hubballi. Because he (Prajwal) is a Member of Parliament, it has to be done from Delhi. So I requested Deve Gowda. Neither he (Gowda) nor I were aware of this issue.”

Asserting that the party will take merciless action if the crime is proven, Kumaraswamy said, “SIT has been formed, if the (crime) is proved in the investigation, whoever is involved has to undergo punishment. Whoever has committed the wrong has to bow down as per the law of the land...We will take merciless action from the party too, there is no question of defending him.”

Kumaraswamy said that he and his brother H.D. Revanna have been separated and had nothing to do with each other’s family issues.

Meanwhile, Revanna alleged that there was “politics” behind the issue and said his son Prajwal Revanna would “join” the probe “whenever he is asked to”.

Revanna said he was open to an investigation over the allegations of sexual abuse involving his son and himself, and said they were ready to face action in accordance with law if the charges are proved.

“We are here, we will face it legally... Some four or five-year-olds thing they have got it now and booking case...I will not react to this issue, as the case has been given to SIT and their investigation should not be hindered,” he told reporters.

He further said, “All these things are not just today, the Deve Gowda family in the last 40 years (has been targeted by) Congress. CoD (now CID), Lokayukta probe, we have been facing for the last 40 years... I don’t want to react to anything...let them take action by law,” he said, adding that he hasn’t spoken to Deve Gowda on the issue.

Questioned about Prajwal’s whereabouts, Revanna said, “Normally he had to go (without saying where), and he has gone. Did he know they will file an FIR and constitute an SIT? He will come when called for an investigation.”

All India Mahila Congress Committee president Alka Lamba, at a press conference in Bengaluru, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiate talks with the German government and ensure Prajwal is brought back to the country to face trial.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP state unit chief B.Y. said his party has nothing to do with the sexual abuse allegations against the NDA candidate from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, and said that the law will take its course.

Vijayendra accused the ruling Congress in the state of playing “dirty politics” by targeting the BJP on the issue. “The Congress government has already formed the SIT and they have already started the investigation. BJP has nothing to do with this particular issue. Investigation will take place and law will take its course,” Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that by “targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Congress is trying to play “dirty politics” on this issue.

Several video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing hundreds of women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. The government has constituted an SIT to probe the alleged sexual abuse of hundreds of women by the MP.