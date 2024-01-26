Jarange Gives 24 Hours Ultimatum to Shinde Government Over Maratha Quota

Mumbai: Despite the Maharashtra Government accepting his demands regarding the Maratha reservation, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has given an ultimatum that the government should issue a GR (government resolution) in this regard by Friday night. Failing to do so, the Marathas will march towards Mumbai on Saturday, he warned.

“Marathas will march towards Mumbai if the state government fails to issue a GR regarding the Maratha reservation by Friday night,” Jarange said.

"We came here not because of our will but because the government did not pay heed to our demands or take us seriously. I am respecting the January 26 deadline and not going to Mumbai as promised. I am firm on my fast and will only have water," he further said.

His stand to march towards Mumbai came despite the assurance from Maharashtra State Education minister Deepak Kesarkar that the activist's demands have been accepted.

“The government is trying to persuade Jarange not to proceed to Mumbai. His demands have been accepted and they will be fulfilled as per government procedure. So far, 37 lakh Kunbi certificates have been given and the number will go up to 50 lakh,” he said.

On January 16, Jarange had demanded that 54 lakh Marathas should be issued Kunbi caste certificates within two days. “So far, 54 lakh records showing members of the Maratha caste as belonging to the agrarian Kunbi community have been found, and all these persons (or their descendants) should be given Kunbi certificates immediately,” he had said.

Some of the major demands of Jarange include free of cost education and keeping intact government jobs for Marathas till the reservation issue is settled in the court. He has also demanded withdrawal of cases filed against Maratha protestors in the state and one-year extension to the Sandeep Shinde committee.

The Eknath Shinde-led government had appointed a high-level Committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region. The Kunbi certificates would enable Marathas to get reservation in jobs and education.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters, led by Jarange, reached Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night. Addressing them, the activist asserted that he won’t abandon his agitation midway till the community is granted reservation. “After Vashi, we will go towards Mumbai peacefully, but we will not come back without reservation. All the Maratha people from all over Maharashtra will gather in Mumbai,” he said.