New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for greater solidarity among Global South nations, a renewed commitment to multilateralism, and a collective push to reform the United Nations and other global institutions.He made the remarks at a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South countries here on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said in the face of a proliferation of global concerns and multiplicity of risks, "it is natural that the Global South turns to multilateralism for solutions".

Outlining a structured approach for how the Global South can engage with world affairs, the minister made five key proposals to strengthen the collective voice and influence of the developing nations.

He emphasised the importance of utilising existing forums to strengthen consultations among the Global South with a view to "enhance solidarity and encourage collaboration".

Jaishankar also called for comprehensive reform of the UN and "multilateralism as a whole".

He said the Global South must bring its specific strengths, experiences and achievements to the international stage to benefit fellow nations, citing "vaccines, digital capabilities, education capacities, agro-practices and SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)" as key examples.

Highlighting the need for an equitable approach to global challenges, the minister said that in areas like climate action and climate justice, the Global South should come up with initiatives that serve its interests, rather than merely aligning with the perspectives of the Global North.

He also underscored the importance of engaging in discussions on emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, to ensure that developing countries are not left behind in the evolving global order.

India has been consistently championing the voice of the Global South in international forums and reiterating its commitment to ensuring that developing nations play a meaningful role in shaping the global agenda.



