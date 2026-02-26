Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi Over Israel Remarks

New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks linking his birth to India’s recognition of Israel, calling his address to the Knesset an “unabashed defence of his host.”

In a post on X, Ramesh highlighted the historical roots of India-Israel ties, tracing them back to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He shared references to correspondence between Nehru and Nobel laureate Albert Einstein regarding the creation of Israel in 1947.

Ramesh noted that Einstein wrote to Nehru on June 13, 1947, and Nehru responded a month later. He also mentioned that the two met at Einstein’s Princeton home on November 5, 1949. In November 1952, Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel, which he declined. Shortly before his death in 1955, Einstein and Nehru exchanged letters on nuclear weapons and explosions.

The remarks come amid opposition criticism of PM Modi’s ongoing visit to Israel, particularly over the conflict in Gaza. Congress MP Imran Masood said India’s stance on Palestine remains clear and urged the Prime Minister to raise concerns over civilian casualties.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also questioned the government’s foreign policy decisions, asking under whose influence key diplomatic and trade decisions were being made.

During his address to the Knesset, PM Modi referred to the Gaza Peace Initiative led by the Trump administration, saying it holds the promise of a “just and durable peace” for the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. He noted that the initiative has the backing of the UN Security Council and reiterated India’s support for dialogue, peace and stability.